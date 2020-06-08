John Revita is expected to be out for several months after undergoing a successful knee surgery.

The club confirmed the development on its social media platforms that the defender who got injured in February was operated successfully on Monday June 8.

It remains unclear which kind of knee injury he suffered and how long he will be out but if it’s the most common one, the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury requires six to nine months for full recovery.

John Revita has under gone a successful knee surgery and he is doing fine.



Quick recovery @john_revita



— KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) June 8, 2020

The ACL is located inside the knee and works in tandem with the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) to prevent the femur and tibia from overlapping. The PCL is also found inside the knee, but it is bigger and usually stronger than the ACL.

Other knee ligaments prone to injury are the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and the medial collateral ligament (MCL), which are located on either side outside of the knee.