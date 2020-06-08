The Algerian Football Associations (AFF) has denied reports that they have contacted Luca Zidane, son of the France legend for possible representation of the Algeria national team.

The AFF and coach Djamel Belmadi were reported to have contacted Luca and Freiburgs’ Jonathan Schmid as both players are of Algerian origins and eligible to play for Algeria despite Zidane representing France at the youth levels.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

“The Algerian Football Association and coach Djamel Belmadi categorically deny having had any contact with Jonathan Schmid and Luca Zidane,” an AFF statement said.

“Schmid spoke to France Football about this and was reported by several media outlets.

“Maybe he was contacted by someone impersonating me. I have never spoken to this player, either directly or indirectly. I refute this news and the same goes for Luca Zidane,” Belmadi said.

Algeria won the Afcon after defeating Senegal 1-0 last year in Cairo, Egypt.