Denmark Super Liga 2019/2020: Sunday, 7th June 2020

Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB) 2-3 AGF

AGF Copenhagen 2-1 Randers

Randers SonderjyskE 2-2 Silkeborg

Silkeborg OB 1-1 Esbjerg

Esbjerg AC Horsens 3-2 Brondby

Brondby Nordsjaelland 0-1 Midtylland

Midtylland Hobro 2-2 Lyngby

Uganda Cranes midfielder Robert Kakeeto featured for the final 22 minutes as his side, Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB) lost 3-2 at home to visiting AGF at the Aalborg Portland Park in Aalborg city.

The 1885 founded club conceded three minutes to the half hour mark through Bror Blume.

This joy was short lived as Kristoffer Pallesen made it all one 7 minutes later; the two sides returning to the locker-rooms for the mandatory half time break tied one goal apiece.

The visitors restored their lead through Patrick Mortensen in the 65th minute and further extended it when referee Morten Krogh pointed to the spot 11 minutes from full time.

Mortensen confidently grabbed the opportunity to score a brace on the evening.



Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB) against AGF

By this time, Kakeeto had been introduced when the Ugandan midfielder replaced Magnus Christensen on 68 minutes.

Lucas Andersen pulled a goal back for the hosts, his personal second on the day in the 88th minute to create a tense climax to the match.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen piped Randers 2-1 at the Telia Parken stadium in Kobenhavn.

It was a four goal thriller between SonderjyskE and Silkeborg when the two clubs shared the spoils at Sydbank Park in Haderslev.

The same result was recorded when Hobro and Lyngby played at the DS Arena in Hobro.

OB and Esbjerg played to a one all draw at the Nature Energy Park in Odense city.

At the CASA Arena in Horsens, home side AC Horsens narrowly defeated Brondby 3-2.

Nordsjaelland fell at home 1-0 to Midtylland at the Right to Dream Park stadium in Farum city.

After 26 games, Midtylland remains top with 65 points, 9 adrift from Copenhagen.

Kakeeto’s Aab seats 6th on the 14th log with 38 points.