Jinja United Women Football Club has a bold motto “United We Can“

Christened as the “Jinja Women”, Jinja United Women Football Club is currently playing in the Eastern Regional Women League.

The club has confirmed their entire working team to ensure proper management.

It is a big pleasure to serve as the head of media at Jinja United Women Football Club. We shall collectively work to transform the club to a professional setting. Omulongo Hassan Wasswa, PRO Jinja United Women FC/ Mulongo Sports Agency CEO/ Head of Media, Bugiri De School



Mulongo Hassan Wasswa (left) with the club chairman Daniel Musota



By the time the league was cancelled, they sat second with 19 points and 25 goals scored, below the leaders She Kataka from Mbale.

Full top management:

Chairman:Daniel Musota

Team manager: Doureen Nakirya

Assistant Manager: Dan Maso

Technical Director (TD): Patrick Damba

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Peter Mugabi

Transport officer: Bonny Musuubo

Team Doctor: Martha Nabirye

Public Relations Officer (PRO): Mulongo Hassan Wasswa