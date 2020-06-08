Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club defender John Revita has successfully undergone a knee surgery on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Through their official social media platforms (facebook and twitter), the club posted the player’s photo, flanked by the team medic Dr.Ivan Ssewanyana, moments after the operation in hospital.

John Revita has under gone a successful knee surgery and he is doing fine. Quick recovery John Revita KCCA Football Club Statement

Revita has been sidelined since the early days of 2020 when he suffered the injury.

The former Express FC defender-cum-holding midfielder has been an integral part of the KCCA team since he crossed from Wankulukuku to Lugogo.

Revita was also part of the Uganda Cranes team that won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

He had also been summoned for the provisional Uganda Cranes team that prepared for the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament which was eventually postponed because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

From the close ball control, Revita is also a good game reader, an excellent passer of the ball over all distances and his tackling skills keep improving time over and again.

The recovery period is expected to last between six to seven months.