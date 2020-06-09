There has always been pulling of strings between FIFA and clubs on the scheduling of International matches visa-avis the tight club competitions.

Given the increased number of games on the International match calendar, players barely have enough time for rest and recovery during the active season.

It is upon this background that the World football governing body has devised means on finding amicable solutions on how to shape the future for the better.

In his address last week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino hinted on three key issues that will be discussed in the near future that is; resumption of football after a halt due to the global COVID-19 Pandemic, financial relief plan to benefit all of football which will be discussed in upcoming FIFA Council meeting and international match calendar discussions.

“FIFA will organise a series of online discussions with all member associations and other stakeholders in order to debate and assess proposals that might contribute to shape a better football for the future.” Reads part of the statement on the FIFA Website.

“On another very important topic, namely the international match calendar, I am happy to report that we also made some good progress. In consultation with different stakeholders, we are closer to present a balanced solution that takes into account everyone’s challenges and needs.”

Infatino believes that consultations from all the key stakeholders will help to forge a good way for the future.

“I have mentioned consultation on several occasions, and if we can take out one positive element from this situation, it is certainly that thanks to you and through FIFA, football has definitively created an active and healthy channel for dialogue and discussion on all aspects of our sport.”

To continue this collective brainstorming, I will be scheduling a series of online discussions to ensure all your voices – as well as the voices of other important stakeholders – are heard.” He said.

I firmly believe that our future can only be shaped by discussing it with you, the Member Associations of FIFA. Because you are FIFA. And we cannot and will not take decisions in some back door meetings amongst a small group of people. These times are definitely over! Now it’s your turn. And we want to listen to your views on important topics such as the future international match calendar and the competitions.”

The consultations will rotate around three questions and that is;

How to deal with the increased number of matches played by top players. How many matches can a player play in a season?

How should competitions be organised in the future, at FIFA level, at national level?

How can FIFA better harmonise the calendar and the competitions between continents as football is becoming more and more global?