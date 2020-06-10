FUFA’s Consultative Meeting with Uganda Premier League Clubs receieved a lot of opposition with nine clubs opting out as indicated by a letter that circulated on Tuesday.

Mbarara City, SC Villa, Busoga United, BUL, Express, Wakiso Giants, Kyetume, Bright Stars and Onduparaka had all expressed no intention of being part of the meeting.

Nonetheless, the federation went ahead with the meeting that was meant to be attended by club chairpersons or their “representatives”.

Aggrey Ashaba (KCCA FC), William Nkemba (SC Villa), George William Mulindwa (Vipers SC), Francis Kidega (Police FC), Moses Kaduyu (URA FC), Amin Bbosa and Agatha Kayemba (Busoga United) as well as Hanningtone Muwanguzi (MYDA FC) were in attendance.

However, Busoga United chairperson Diana Nyago Tumuhirwe has explicitly said the club did not authorize anyone to attend the meeting.

“I am the club chairman and I have refused to go and I have mobilised other club chairmen not to go. And even still if I wanted to delegate, I would have sent a club official to go.

“Amin Bbosa is not a club official of Busoga United so I am asking who authorized him to go, and as who?” Nyago asks.

These people are just posing; they do not know anything about the club. Amin doesn’t know how the club is run, even the directors of the club he doesn’t know. Hope Diana Nyago, Busoga United chairperson.

Nyago also accused FUFA President Moses Magogo of dishing out bribes to have representatives in order to have a quorum for the meeting.

“But what is wrong with Magogo?” Nyago asked.

“The problem is not these ones he (Magogo) is arm twisting into attending because I’m told they have been sending money to these people to come after realising they have no quorum for the meeting.”