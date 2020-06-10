Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set tentative dates on which continental club competitions that is CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will resume.

It should be noted that the two competitions mentioned above were halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Le360, CAF Competitions Committee has made a decision on the dates for the resumption of its inter-club competitions.

“The CAF Club Competitions Committee held a videoconference meeting to choose the dates for the resumption of the Champions League and the CAF Cup, suspended since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.” reads a statement as quoted by Le360.

“CAF has chosen the second scenario providing for a return to competition next September. Thus, the first matches will take place on September 4, 5 and 6, while the return legs are scheduled on September 11, 12 and 13. The final will be played on the 25th of the same month.”

The 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign had reached the semifinal stage with Raja Casablanca (Morocco) pitted against Zamalek FC (Egypt) while Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) were supposed to play Al Ahly (Egypt).

Equally, on the other hand in the CAF Confederation Cup, the semifinal draw had pitted Pyramids FC (Egypt) against Horoya AC (Guinea) whereas the other fixture has is an all Moroccan affair between RS Berkene and Hassan Agadir.