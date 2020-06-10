The modern-day National Basketball League started nearly two and a half decades ago and you would think naming an all-time Ugandan team would be easy.

However, it’s far from easy as many great players have graced the league through the eras and picking just five is tough.

We tasked Gad Eteu, a league winning coach with Falcons and Warriors who also coached the men’s national team (Silverbacks) to name his all-time starting five for Uganda.

Point Guard: Ben Komakech

City Oilers point guard Ben Komakech Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Eteu’s choice for a point guard is City Oilers’ number 8 Ben Komakech who has previously turned out for Power.

“Koma is very composed and very good with the ball. He has a shot and it’s difficult to overlook him for any other point guard.”

Shooting Guard: Norman Blick

Norman Blick Credit: John Batanudde

For a shooting guard, Eteu chose Norman Blick who played for Sky Jammers, Nkumba Marines, Power, Miracle Eagles, Warriors, KIU Titans and JKL Dolphins.

“Ken Balyejjusa could have been good for that spot but he was around for a very short while and left. Norman dominated the league for a while and won wherever he went, you can’t ignore him so he takes the 2-position on my team.”

Small Forward: Stephen Omony

Stephen Omony Credit: Aisha Nakato

Eteu regards City Oilers forward Stephen Omony as the greatest player in the land and the former Falcons and Miracle Eagles star takes the small forward position.

“The 3-position is the most obvious, it’s ultimately Omony. How can you not have the greatest player on your team?”

Power Forward: Wilbrod Oketcho (RIP)

Wilbrod Oketcho Credit: Basketball 256

The decade Wilbrod Oketcho spent at Power before his demise in 2008 convinced Eteu on who the power forward of his team should be.

“When I think of big men obviously names like Wilbrod Oketcho (RIP), Kenneth Ebanyat, Mark Eperu, James Omedo pop up but I will go with Oketcho as the power forward.

“His combination with Ken was the most dangerous and had one of the quickest releases in the low post.”

Center: Henry Malinga

Henry Malinga attempts to lay-in during the game against Tunisia at the 2015 Afrobasket Credit: FIBA

For a center, Eteu went for JKL Lady Dolphins coach Henry Malinga who played for Falcons, Warriors, KIU Titans and JKL Dolphins.

“Henry Malinga does not need a lot of introduction. He mastered his post play and has some of the best footwork I have seen in Uganda along with Oketcho and Steve. So Henry takes the number five spot on the team.”