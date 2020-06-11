Tanzanian holding midfielder Charles Stephen Mishetto has signed with Dostiva Sports management.

This was confirmed by the firm’s director Ivan Kakembo on Thursday, 11th June 2020.

Dostiva Sports management has confirmed to take on the management of Charles Stephen Mishetto Ivan Kakembo, Director Dostiva Sports Management

Charles Stephen Mishetto

Some of the other high profile personalities associated with Dostiva Sports Management include; Frank Nutall (FIFA Instructor), Antonio Flores Jesus, Calum Shaun Selby (Professional coach), Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi (Professional player), Spaniard Christian Aleza (UEFA Pro License and FIFA Instructor) as well as Serbia’s Filip Rilak (Strength and conditioning coach), Edward Kizza among others.

Dostiva Sports Management represents athletes and coaches in a wide range of professional sports including basketball, soccer/football.

Additionally, the company also represents clubs, federations and all other sporting figures plus people or companies that feel the need of developing their brand further to the world professionally.

Services provided:

Services provided:

Dostiva Sports management offers Sportswear branding, coaches & players representation, academy coaching camps, world youth tournaments participation, Public Relations (PR) & Media relations, sports career services, players & coaches legal representation, sports events management, Contract negotiations, commercial properties, match organization, Media and Public Relations, Training camps. World Youth Tournaments, Financial planning, Public Relations, Legal Representation, as well as academic sports scholarships in the United States of America (USA).

Dostiva Sports management slogan reads in bold; “Fast, Creative, Experienced, Efficient and on Target”.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Charles Stephen Mishetto

Date of Birth: 7th March 1987

Languages spoken: English, German, Swahili

Primary position: Holding Midfielder

Secondary Position: Left wing midfielder

Dominant Foot: Left

Height: 1.77 Ft

Weight: 69 Kg

Playing Experience:

2009 – Mtibwa Sugar (Tanzania First Division)

2010 – FC Leopards (South Africa First Division)

2012 – Prisons (Tanzania First Division)

2013 – Stand United (Tanzania First Division)

2015 – Stollber (Germany Fourth Division)

National Team (Tanzania Taifa Stars):

2015 – Tanzania Vs Zimbabwe (Played 20 minutes)

2013 – Tanzania Vs Mozambique, Tanzania Vs Malawi (Made the 18 man team)

2014 – Tanzania Vs Nigeria (Made the 18 man team)

Other Attributes:

Exposed to and trained in an Attacking Midfielder position for various formations (4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 3-5-2) and as a deep-lying playmaker for various formations (4-3-3, 4-4-2).

Intelligent, reads the game well and can adapt quickly to tactical changes. Confident, driven and remains calm under pressure. Physically strong and good first touch with both h feet. Skilful and executes technique in an excellent manner.