Gomba Ssaza Football Club has extended the employment contract for goalkeeper Nasif “Al Nasif” Kabuye.

“It is humbling to play at Gomba Ssaza team. After winning with the team in 2017, I look forward winning again in 2020 as the Lions seek for the fifth championship” Kabuye told Kawowo Sports.

Kabuye is licensed at Kampala Junior Team (KJT), currently featuring in the Kampala Regional League.

He was part of the Gomba Ssaza winning team in 2017.

Kabuye has enough playing experience in the Masaza Cup tournament since he was at Busujju (2015), Buluri (2016) and has spent three seasons at Gomba (2017, 2018, 2019).

Other signings:

He joins another goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, a three time Masaza Cup champion who was earlier signed.

Others are Henry Bishop Orom, Nasser Lukwago (right backs), Ponsiano Ssegonjja, Ben Nambokoho (left backs), Abdallah Ssentongo, Joseph Bright Vuni (central defenders), Amuli Mukasa, Hussein Grace Senoga (holding midfielders), Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde, Bashir Lubinga, Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko (attacking midfielders) as well as forwards Richard Basangwa, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang and Raymond Walugembe.

The team’s technical director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza believes that the signings coupled with the expected players to be poached from the trials will help Gomba Ssaza win their 5th title since the 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017 triumphs.

“We have identified the potential players whom we have a lot of faith. We shall conduct tours in the Gomba parishes and open trials to get many more players” Ssekabuuza noted.

Ssekabuuza will work with a committed team that has Ibrahim Kirya as head coach, Denis “Denol De-man” Kizito as assistant coach, Mubarak Kiberu (goalkeeping coach).

Gomba seeks for the fifth title since the Masaza Cup tournament was restored in 2005.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors.

Profile:

Full Names: Nasif Kabuye

Nick-name: Al Nasif

Playing position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 8th February 1998

Place of Birth: Nsambya, Kampala

Parents: Swaibu Ggayi & Madina Nalwoga

Education: Kasubi Family Primary School, Old Kampala SS (S1-S2), Kampala Citizens College (S3-S4), St Andrews SS Lugazi (A-Level), Kampala International University (Human Resource Management)

Football Career: Kampala Junior Team (KJT) From U-7 till to-date as Captain

Masaza Cup Experience: Busujju (2015), Buluri (2016), Gomba (2017, 2018, 2019 to-date)

Best Dish: Matooke (Plantain), Rice, Ground Nuts & Fried fish

Role Models: G. Buffon, Ike Casillas, Benjamin Ochan

Career Achievements: