One of the most famous sportsmen in Uganda Denis Onyango, captain of the Uganda Cranes assured his followers that he has ever played cricket.

A tweet shared today by Cricket Uganda had the Cranes’ shot-stopper donning the famous cricket sunhat with a caption asking fans to give him a fielding position.

Nice sunhat



If you are the captain! Which fielding position do you give @masindeonyango?#CricketUganda pic.twitter.com/rG2rU3qmPl — Cricket Uganda (@CricketUganda) June 11, 2020

In cheeky banter with the fans, Denis Onyango mentioned that he played the game during his time at Bidvest Wits to assure fans that he has some knowledge of the game.

Needa @YondosNaomi nze nyinza nookuba nga nkusiinga, I was playing cricket when I was at bidvest remember they own the cricket stadium in jozi so the club used to take us there and we play . — Denis Onyango (@masindeonyango) June 11, 2020

However, the highlight of his tweets was the banter he gave to those that thought he had no idea about the game. Cricket banter commonly known as sledging is very popular during games as players use it to unsettle their rivals.

Vipers PRO Adbu Wasike who is a ardent cricket follower got most of the stick in a series of exchanges with Onyango insisting on getting a photo of the former playing cricket.

NTV Pressbox Anderw Kabura who replied to the tweet that Onyango is better off in the pavilion was told to wait for when they are talking about ‘dulu’ and not cricket.

@andrewkabuura sebo tuuja kuyita nga baleese duulu bino tooja bisobola. — Denis Onyango (@masindeonyango) June 11, 2020

The shot stopper is a clear in ring fielder whose mouth skills would greatly help the captain unsettle batsmen when they are batting.

For all the banter/sledging @masindeonyango has dished out we are surprised @WasikeAbdu is still on the crease. We are giving the Captain a proper Cricket Cranes Jersey to take the field. @masindeonyango name and number sir? https://t.co/bvug6hZWHR — Cricket Uganda (@CricketUganda) June 11, 2020

For his engagement, Denis Onyango got himself a Cricket Cranes jersey from Uganda Cricket.