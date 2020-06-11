One of the most famous sportsmen in Uganda Denis Onyango, captain of the Uganda Cranes assured his followers that he has ever played cricket.
A tweet shared today by Cricket Uganda had the Cranes’ shot-stopper donning the famous cricket sunhat with a caption asking fans to give him a fielding position.
In cheeky banter with the fans, Denis Onyango mentioned that he played the game during his time at Bidvest Wits to assure fans that he has some knowledge of the game.
However, the highlight of his tweets was the banter he gave to those that thought he had no idea about the game. Cricket banter commonly known as sledging is very popular during games as players use it to unsettle their rivals.
Vipers PRO Adbu Wasike who is a ardent cricket follower got most of the stick in a series of exchanges with Onyango insisting on getting a photo of the former playing cricket.
NTV Pressbox Anderw Kabura who replied to the tweet that Onyango is better off in the pavilion was told to wait for when they are talking about ‘dulu’ and not cricket.
The shot stopper is a clear in ring fielder whose mouth skills would greatly help the captain unsettle batsmen when they are batting.
For his engagement, Denis Onyango got himself a Cricket Cranes jersey from Uganda Cricket.