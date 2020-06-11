The spread of COVID-19 has greatly affected football and several events including International matches that have been either called off or postponed.

Since March, there hasn’t been any International games and that has been in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

The rankings for the month of June have remained unchanged for all the 210 countries.

Uganda remains unmoved in 77th position on 1321 points in the global ranks while maintaining 15th place in Africa.

Belgium remain at the top ahead of France and Brazil, who share the top three positions in that order, while England and Uruguay continue to occupy fourth and fifth respectively. Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top ten.

Senegal tops the charts in Africa, followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo as the top ten ranked teams.

In the CECAFA region, Uganda still leads with Kenya (107), Rwanda (128), Tanzania (134), Ethiopia (146) and South Sudan (168) in that order.