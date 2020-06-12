The long awaited kick off for the 2020/21 FUFA Big League has been tentatively set for the 29th October 2020.

This was confirmed during the FUFA consultative meeting with the second division clubs at FUFA Executive Building on Friday, 12 June 2020.

The meeting was addressed by the FUFA President Moses Magogo who was flanked by Justus Mugisha (1st Vice President), Darius Mugoye (2d Vice President), Executive Committee members Hamid Juma (Chairman Chairman Competitions Committee), Rogers Mulindwa (Club Licensing Chairman), Deputy CEO-Football Decolas Kiiza and Competitions Director Hajati Aisha Nalule.

Mulindwa in his submission released the detailed roadmap, openly expressing the need for club licensing.

We have gone through a number of activities. Despite the current situation of COVID-19, we believe everything will get back to normal and we are to play football again so we must start engaging our clubs in preparation for the next season. Tentatively we have put the 29th of October as the opening day of the FUFA Big League season. There are some new ideas we are introducing in the form of the competition reforms whereby every FUFA Big League club will be having an U-17 team but only playing in their respective regions. The clubs have liked the idea. Can we continue playing in groups of the FUFA Big League or we join the two groups and play as one group? Those are some of the ideas we have. Rogers Mulindwa, FUFA Club Licensing Chairman

Magogo informed the club representatives that the petition filed by Ndejje University is being studied which implies UPDF can wait for the time to get promoted.

Team officials who attended the consultative meeting:

1-James Obua -Water

2-Hassan Kirunda -Kataka

3-Awiti Francis- Doves All Stars

4-Agnes Mugena -Bukedea

5-Samuel Opio – Bukedea

6-Dembe Nasifu -Nyamityobora

7-Emmanuel Etiang -Kiboga Young

8-Paul Mark Kayongo -Ndejje University

9-Andrew Odong -Kigezi Home Boyz

10-Rasul Oryem – Paidha Black Angels

11-Ashraf Miiro -UPDF FC

12-Gilbert Nyaika -Kitara FC