Earlier on 28th February 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria, the second edition of the Castle Africa Fives tournament was launched in a grand fashion.

Sadly, this championship will not take place because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

We regret to inform you that the 2020 edition of Africa 5’s Continental League has been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Africa Fives Organizers

African soccer legend Samuel Eto’o Fils was among the high dignitaries who graced the grand launched that was also attended by Nile Breweries’ marketing manager Francis Nyende.

The 2020 finals had been ear marked to be hosted in South Africa in the month of June with an increase of teams from 8 to 16.

2019 hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Eswatini would be joined by the new entrants Kenya, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burkina Faso with each of the countries contributing two teams (one male and female apiece).

Some of the ushers on duty during the launch of the 2020 Africa Fives in Lagos, Nigeria

A long with the teams, each country was due to travel with 10 super fans would also travel to the continental finals.

The Africa Fives is a social football league where football and friends come together over a beer.

The tournament, also Africa’s premier amateur football competition is organized by Nile Breweries’ parent company ab-inbev.

On the African continent, it is sponsored by Castle, but locally its sponsored by Nile Special.

Team Uganda (women) who conquered the entire Africa in the inaugural edition

In 2019, Uganda’s ladies team was the best after overcoming Tanzania invitational side 1-0 in the final with skipper Memory Nampijja on target for the lone strike.

Nigeria won the men’s version.

Later in the year, they travelled with former Cameroon captain and Africa legend Samuel Eto’o Fils to the Nou Camp, home of Spanisa La Liga giants Barcelona, watching the El Classico.

The inaugural tournament in Tanzania was graced by ambassador Eto’o who holds the record for the most goals at the Africa Cup of Nations, former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth, former Zambia captain Christopher Katongo and ex-Banyana Banyana player Amanda Dlamini.