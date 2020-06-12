At a time Uganda and the rest of the world continues to aggressively battle the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the mitigation measures as lockdown and curfews have caused far reaching impacts to humanity.

With sport among the affected activities since the ban was announced by the head of state President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, football was among the many severely hit.

Football players and officials across the divide have definitely felt the pinch with no routine training sessions; matches and some have suffered salary cuts with no special allowances as well as bonuses.

L-R:AMichael Kisambira (Head Coach), David Mwesigwa (club Chairman), Suzan Kwagala and Robert Mugobe (welfare) recieve one of the balls

It is upon this background therefore that passionate personalities have come to support many football clubs, players, coaches, other officials and fans alike.

Suzan Kwagala, a famous football die hard based in Jinja has donated an assortment of items to the Jinja District Football League club Good News FC.

The donated items included cooking oil (36 litres), maize flour (150 kilograms), soap (10 boxes), sugar (80 kilograms) and footballs (4 select brands), all estimated at Shs 1,700,000.

The beneficiaries are 36 people; constituting of the club players and officials.

The items donated to Good News Football Club players and officials

About Good News Football Club:

Good News Football Club is a Christian founded entity based in the Eastern Uganda district of Jinja.

This club uses sports to reach out to the community sharing the faith and empowering the youth.

Medie Mawongole , a player at Good News Football Club holds his donations

Before the Federation of the Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) declared all fourth division leagues in the country null and void, this club sat second in the Jinja district DFA Fourth Division League with 20 points from 11 games.

Dream Killer Football Club led the 12 team table standings with 22 points by the time of the abrupt league stoppage.

No promotions or demotions will be made in all the District leagues across the country for this season.

Club management:

Chairman: David Mwesigwa

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Eria Gemye

Technical Director: Bernard Malimu

Head Coach: Micheal Kisambira



Welfare manager: Robert Mugobe

Others: Scizor Bayimuse

Public Relations Officer: Lawrence Israel Olowo

Equipment manager: Medie Mulokole

Abdahallah Mwanduzi , one of the promising players at Good News FC in action