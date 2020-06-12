As the people in Burundi and the rest of the world continue to mourn the passing on of former Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, the football governing body in that central African country has pushed ahead the main league – Primus Burundi Premier League.
A communiqué released by the president of the Federation De Football Du Burundi on behalf of the competitions department, Yussuf Mossi indicated that the league has been pushed ahead from 12th June to 19th June 2020.
Match day 29 kicks off on Friday, 19th June 2020 with two matches and will be summarised on the subsequent day.
Messager Ngozi, home to two Ugandans Steven “Nesta” Mugisha and Allan Brian Kizza is now on 58 points, three away from second placed Musongati with two rounds to climax the season.
Messanger Ngozi, a club owned by the late Nkurunziza is just a victory away from clinching the league title.
In April 2020, the Burundi Primus League took a month long break because of the Corona-Virus pandemic and presidential elections campaign.
Match Day 29 Fixtures:
Thursday, 19th June 2020:
- Burundi Sport Dynamik Vs Ngozi City
- Olympic Star Vs Les Lierres
- Saturday, 20th June 2020:
- Aigle Noir Makamba Vs Bujumbura City
- Flambeau De Centre Vs Bumamuru
- Kayanza United Vs Musongati
- Messanger Ngonzi Vs Inter Stars
- Rukinzo Vs Athletico Academy
- Vital’o Vs Lydia Ludic S 4 Africa
Match Day 30 Fixtures:
Tuesday, 23rd June 2020:
- Les Lierres Vs Aigle Noir Makamba
- Vital’o Vs Rukinzo
- Burundi Sport Dynamik Vs Inter Stars
- Flambeau De Centre Vs Ngozi City
Wednesday, 24th June 2020:
- Musongati Vs Bujumbura City
- Olympic Star Vs Messager Ngozi
- Lydia Ludic S 4 Africa Vs Kayanza United
- Bumamuru Vs Athletico Academy
Match Day 28 Results:
Saturday, 30th May 2020:
- Ngozi City 1-4 Rukinzo
- Inter Stars 2-1 Vital’o
- Flambeau Du Centre 0-0 Aigle Noir CS
Sunday, 31st May 2020:
- Messager Ngozi 2-1 BS Dynamic
- Musongati 4-0 LLB
- Bumamuru 1-3 Olympic Star
- Kayanza United 2-1 Les Lierres
- Bujumbura City 1-0 Athletico Academy