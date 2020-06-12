As the people in Burundi and the rest of the world continue to mourn the passing on of former Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, the football governing body in that central African country has pushed ahead the main league – Primus Burundi Premier League.

A communiqué released by the president of the Federation De Football Du Burundi on behalf of the competitions department, Yussuf Mossi indicated that the league has been pushed ahead from 12th June to 19th June 2020.

Match day 29 kicks off on Friday, 19th June 2020 with two matches and will be summarised on the subsequent day.

Messager Ngozi, home to two Ugandans Steven “Nesta” Mugisha and Allan Brian Kizza is now on 58 points, three away from second placed Musongati with two rounds to climax the season.

Allan Brian Kizza in action for Messanger Ngozi

Messanger Ngozi, a club owned by the late Nkurunziza is just a victory away from clinching the league title.

In April 2020, the Burundi Primus League took a month long break because of the Corona-Virus pandemic and presidential elections campaign.

Match Day 29 Fixtures:

Thursday, 19th June 2020:

Burundi Sport Dynamik Vs Ngozi City

Olympic Star Vs Les Lierres

Saturday, 20th June 2020:

Aigle Noir Makamba Vs Bujumbura City

Flambeau De Centre Vs Bumamuru

Kayanza United Vs Musongati

Messanger Ngonzi Vs Inter Stars

Rukinzo Vs Athletico Academy

Vital’o Vs Lydia Ludic S 4 Africa

Match Day 30 Fixtures:

Tuesday, 23rd June 2020:

Les Lierres Vs Aigle Noir Makamba

Vital’o Vs Rukinzo

Burundi Sport Dynamik Vs Inter Stars

Flambeau De Centre Vs Ngozi City

Wednesday, 24th June 2020:

Musongati Vs Bujumbura City

Olympic Star Vs Messager Ngozi

Lydia Ludic S 4 Africa Vs Kayanza United

Bumamuru Vs Athletico Academy

Match Day 28 Results:

Saturday, 30th May 2020:

Ngozi City 1-4 Rukinzo

Rukinzo Inter Stars 2-1 Vital’o

Vital’o Flambeau Du Centre 0-0 Aigle Noir CS

Sunday, 31st May 2020: