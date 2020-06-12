The act of generous giving is far better than receiving, according to the Holy Book, the Bible.

It is upon this firm background that the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping department led by the celebrated goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu have come up with an initiative to help out the ageing ailing former national team goalkeeper Jamil Kasirye.

Our legend Jamil Kasirye is in a very sorry state. This is the reason, as goalkeepers, we joined hands to help him. We shall visit him on Saturday as the goalkeeping family at the Uganda Cranes Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach

Kasirye, in a recent video that went viral is crying for help with a sick leg and calls for well-wishers to help with food and other items.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu and the Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango during the national team training at Namboole stadium Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kajoba was heartily touched by the video and came up with the initiative to help the legend who played at the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations Tournament held in Ghana where Uganda Cranes lost 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the final played at Kumasi stadium.

Current Uganda Cranes’ captain Denis Onyango, Guinea based Robert Odongkara, Jamal Salim Magoola (Sudan), Mathias Kigonya, James Alitho and Brian Bwete (Zambia), Benjamin Ochan (Kenya) as well as the home-based legion of Charles Lukwago, Isma Watenga, Tom Ikara, Joel Mutakubwa, Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka, Saidi Keni and many others have been contacted, expressing their willingness to help in whichever way possible.

L-R: Jamal Salim Magoola, Denis Onyango and Charles Lukwago Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

On Saturday, 13th June 2020, a group of individuals will travel to Namataba and hand over the collected items, including money to Kasirye accompanied by Paul Ssali, a 1978 legendary goalkeeper as well.

Kasirye is currently residing at Namataba Town in Mukono District.