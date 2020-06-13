Thjorsa River in Iceland is unique. With fresh waters on one side and salt water on the other, this River has a long stretch of a black beach in between.

The River is a typical exemplification of a normal human life with the opportunities (fresh water), challenges (salt water) and the go-between of the journey itself (black beach).

The life of goalkeeping coach Mubarak “Enyeama” Kiberu is exactly pasted in the same picture.

Mubarak Kiberu on duty during a training session at Sports Club Villa

Right from the active playing days as a goalkeeper at Super Cubs Soccer Academy, Mutundwe Lions, Kase Garage (later Sports Club Victoria University), Water and Entebbe Football Club, Kiberu enjoyed the career that culminated into the promotion of the latter to the Uganda Premier League.

Obviously, he had outstanding challenges in between like many footballers on the job.

Mubarak Kiberu (middle) limbering with the young goalkeepers

Mubarak Kiberu on duty at Sports Club Villa

Upon retirement, Kiberu ventured into the service as a goalkeeping coach and has steadily ascended the ladder until the present position where he is the national youth teams’ goalkeeping trainer, a position he juggles with the Sports Club Villa task.

Initially, he kicked off the goalkeeping trainer role at his home based Nateete Market Football Club.

Then, he moved to Baza Holdings Stagota, Mutundwe Lions, Super Cubs Soccer Academy, St Marys SS Kitende, Buddu Ssaza, Mawoogola Ssaza, Bululi Ssaza, Ssingo Ssaza, Gomba Ssaza (present) Sports Club Villa and at the same time the national youth teams goal keeping trainer.

Uganda U-15 CECAFA Winning team in Eritrea. Kiberu is second from left in red jacket

Uganda U-15 players and officials celebrate on the podium

A quick glimpse into the rich trophy cabinet of goalkeeping coach Mubarak “Enyeama” Kiberu has the CECAFA U-15 gold medal, CECAFA U-17 gold medal, Copa Cola Cola (2019) goal medal, 2017 Masaza Cup runners up medal (with Ssingo), 2009 Masaza Cup silver medal (with Mawogola) and the gold medal as Entebbe FC was promoted to the treasured Uganda Premier League.

Life is a journey moved. Right as an active goalkeeper, I always yearned for the best. It is the reason for the continuous hard work till now” Mubarak “Enyeama” Kiberu

Kiberu’s was inspired by Yusuf Ssenyonjo (now goalkeeping coach at Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League).

Mubarak Kiberu being interviewed by the media after an SC Villa game

Ssenyonjo used to be the senior goalkeeper at the then rich footballing hub, Super Cub Soccer Academy.

Born and bred in Nateete, a Kampala suburb, Kiberu’s parents Muhammed Mukudde (now deceased) and Joweria Nantege encouraged him take on the beautiful game.

L-R: Bashir Mutyaba, Ronald Kiberu, Daniel Ssemwogerere, George Oluka and Mubarak Kiberu

“We learn a lot of things as we grow up. Life itself is a perfecting platform and shall continue to reap. I also want to go for further goalkeeping training and I learn more things.”

Opportunities:

The moment Kiberu started his brave journey as a goalkeeping trainer for the national youth teams (U-15 and U-17), then he sighed with relief and exclamation.

Working with the Uganda U-15 and U-17 National youth teams as goalkeeping trainer was a dream come true. And winning the CECAFA U-17 and qualifying for AFCON U-17 for the first time in Uganda’s history as the goalkeeping coach was joy unexplained and records written. Mubarak “Enyeama” Kiberu, Uganda U-15 & U-17 Goalkeeping coach

A prayer session before a warm up regime

Other mile-stones:

Kiberu was also the goalkeeping coach when Uganda won their first ever CECAFA U-15 in Eritrea.

He was also bold enough to lead Sports Club Villa in the famous Kampala derby against Express at a time the head coach then Richard Wasswa Bbosa was suspended.

Grey areas:

Hills and valleys define a typical life journey. Among the numerous valleys he has faced have witnessed trying times of not been paid by certain teams he has worked for.

Like all visionary personalities, Kiberu’s wish-list has among other dreams; coaching the Uganda National senior team, Uganda Cranes, winning the Uganda Premier League trophy and at one stage working with Mike Mutebi (current KCCA head coach).

Kiberu adored retired Nigeria Super Eagles number one goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who also inspired him in the goalkeeping department on the international scene.

Mubarak Kiberu (middle) in a warm up session with the Uganda U17 goalkeepers

Profile:

Full Names: Mubarka Kiberu

Nick-name: Enyeama

Date of Birth: 28th September 1988

Residence: Nateete, Kutaano – Kampala

Parents: Muhammed Mukudde (Deceased) and Joweria Nantege Joweria

Playing Career: Super Cubs Soccer Academy, Mutundwe Lions, Kase Garage (Sports Club Victoria University), Water, Entebbe

Coaching career: Nateete Market, Baza Holdings Stagota, Mutundwe Lions, Super Cubs Soccer Academy, St Marys Kitende, Buddu Ssaza, Mawoogola Ssaza, Bululi Ssaza, Ssingo Ssaza, Sports Club Villa (Current), National Youth teams (U-15 & U-17) goal keeping trainer (Current), Gomba Ssaza (Current)

Achievements: CECAFA U-15 Gold Medal Winner (2019), CECAFA U-17 Gold Medal (2019), Promotion of Entebbe FC to the Uganda Premier League

Mubarak Kiberu (second from left)