Turkish Super Lig 2019/20: Sunday, 14 June 2020:

Gençlerbirliği Vs Konyaspor – Eryaman Stadium, Ankara

The Turkish top tier league, Super Lig returns over the weekend with a couple of matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Uganda Cranes star player Faruku Miya is expected to return to action for Konyaspor after months out with injury.

Currently placed 14th on the 18 table standings, Konyaspor takes on 12th positioned Gençlerbirliği at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara city.

Gençlerbirliği has accumulated 28 points, two better than Miya’s Konyaspor.

Faruku Miya

The Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder was stretchered off with a muscle strain (proximal of the left quadriceps muscle) during the Anatolian Eagles’ barren draw away to Antalayaspor way back in March 2020 before the Turkish Super Lig was called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Club doctor Abdulaziz Turksoylu then communicated four to five weeks for the Uganda Cranes’ player in recovery.

Next week, Konyaspor will battle Sivasspor on 21st June 2020 at their 42,000 Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Stadium in Konya city.

On his debut season in Turkey, Miya remains the highest-scoring player in Aykut Kocaman’s side with a tally of five goals after 19 matches.

Saturday, 13th June 2020: