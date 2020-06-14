Martin Luther Jnr once said that ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ But what has stood for long and seems not to end soon is racism and discrimination.

Whereas the United Nations (UN) reiterates that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights and have the potential to contribute constructively to the development and well-being of their societies, this has not really been effected.

The brutal killing of George Floyd in the US last month sparked off wide spread protests across the world with many people calling for equality and justice.

The football fraternity too has jumped onto the campaign with a combination of 40 FIFA Legends and current footballers adding their voices to the noble cause.

All donning black jerseys, the footballers have taken their message of #StopRacism, #StopViolence and #StopDiscrimination to social media during the past week.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura believes it is high time the world exposed the mistreatment of black people in a bid to end racism.

“It’s reassuring to see that every day a growing number of FIFA Legends and current professional players from different genders, racial and religious backgrounds are using their platforms to echo FIFA’s messages to their fans around the globe,” said FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura as quoted by the FIFA Website.

“It’s time that an overdue spotlight is shone on the treatment of black people and the racism and violence many encounter in their daily lives. To all these footballers, I am proud of your commitment to fighting for what is right and I encourage others to add their voices to this important message in the coming days.”

The 40 players to date who have worn the black jersey and posted on social media are:

Lucy Bronze (England & Olympique Lyonnais), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea), Tim Cahill (FIFA Legend), Iker Casillas (FIFA Legend), Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela & Club Atlético de Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Italy & Juventus), Alessandro Del Piero (FIFA Legend), Marcel Desailly (FIFA Legend), Youri Djorkaeff (FIFA Legend), Didier Drogba (FIFA Legend), Toni Duggan (England & Club Atlético de Madrid), Radamel Falcao (Colombia & Galatasaray), Felipe Anderson (Brazil & West Ham United), Rio Ferdinand (FIFA Legend) Gabriel Jesus (Brazil & Manchester City), Luis García (FIFA Legend), Laura Georges (FIFA Legend), Anouk Hoogendijk (FIFA Legend), Steph Houghton (England & Manchester City), Jorginho Frello (Italy & Chelsea), Kaká (FIFA Legend), Aymeric Laporte (France & Manchester City), Marcelo (Brazil & Real Madrid), Lieke Martens (Netherlands & Barcelona), Michael Owen (FIFA Legend), Gerard Piqué (Spain & Barcelona), Andrea Pirlo (FIFA Legend), Carles Puyol (FIFA Legend), Wendie Renard (France & Olympique Lyonnais), Roberto Carlos (FIFA Legend), Ronaldo (FIFA Legend), Peter Schmeichel (FIFA Legend), Julia Simic (West Ham United), Óliver Torres (Sevilla), Yaya Touré (FIFA Legend), Christian Vieri (FIFA Legend), David Villa (FIFA Legend), Javier Zanetti (FIFA Legend) and Zé Roberto (FIFA Legend).