Forward Lamech “Lampash” Mwebaza has signed a new deal at Gomba Ssaza football team, the Lions.
Mwebaza was officially announced by the four time Masaza Cup winners on Sunday, 14 June 2020 via the official social media plat forms.
FfeTuliko. We Announce Lamech Mwebaze as player for Gomba Lions Football Club.Gomba Ssaza Statement
He becomes the fourth forward for the team after the earlier signing of Richard Basangwa, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang and Raymond Walugembe.
Other signings:
Coached by Ibrahim Kirya and Dennis Kizito, Gomba has also brought on board goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were and Nasif “Al Nasif” Kabuye.
The 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017 Masaza Cup champions also signed Henry Bishop Orom, Nasser Lukwago (right backs), Ponsiano Ssegonjja, Ben Nambokoho (left backs), Abdallah Ssentongo, Joseph Bright Vuni (central defenders), Amuli Mukasa, Hussein Grace Senoga (holding midfielders), Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde, Bashir Lubinga, Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko (attacking midfielders).
Gomba seeks for the fifth championship in a competition that was revived in 2004.
Players below the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League as well as those who have not yet played for the national team are eligible to play in the Masaza Cup tournament.
Profile:
- Full Names: Lamech Mwebaza
- Nick-Name: Lampash
- Position: Forward
- Strong Foot: Right
- Birth Date: 21st March 2002
- Parents: David Mpambisiriza (Deceased) and Juliet Kobushemere
- Place of Birth: Mulago, Uganda
- Nationality: Ugandan
- Height: 1.75m
- Weight: 64kg
- Strong Foot: Right
- School Background: Nakasero Primary School, Risah College School (O-Level), Blessed Sacrament Secondary School (A-Level)
- Favourite Dish: Pillawo and Meat
- Role Models: Sulaiman Luzige and Thierry Henry
Club History:
2011: KJT U-13: 31 games – 42 goals
2013: KJT U15: 22 games – 16 goals
2015: KJT U17: 32games – 29goals
2017/18: Amateur League 4th Division (Kampala Junior Team) :12 games – 8 goals
2018/19: Amateur League 4th Division (Kampala Junior Team) 33 games – 19 goals
2018/19: Uganda Cup (Kampala Junior Team) 7 games – 3 goals
2018: International Soccer Cup Spain (Kampala Junior Team) 6 games – 4 goals
2018: Gothia Cup China:(Kampala Junior Team) 5 games – 4 goals
2019: Masaza Cup (Gomba Lions FC) 3games 1goal
2019/20:Amateur 3th Division (Kampala Junior Team) 6games* 3goals*
Achievements:
Kampala Junior Football Association Tournament:
- Winner 2012:U13
- Winner 2014: U15
- Winner 2016:U17
FUFA Juniors League: Winners 2015: U17
- Entebbe Soccer Camp Tournament 2015: Winners U17
- Tucheze Tournament 2017: Winners U16
- Copa Coca-Cola Schools Tournament 2016: Bronze Medal
- Kabaka Schools Cup: Winner 2016
- International Soccer Cup Spain 2018: Winner U19
- Gothia Cup China 2018: Runners Up U17
- Uganda Cup 2018: Quarter Finalists
- Amateur 3rd Division Promotion 2019/20: Unbeaten Run
Individual Achievements:
- Kampala Junior Football Association: U15 Top Scorer – 2015
- Entebbe Soccer Camp Tournament: U17 Top Scorer – 2017
- Tucheze Tournament: U16 Top Scorer – 2017