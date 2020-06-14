Forward Lamech “Lampash” Mwebaza has signed a new deal at Gomba Ssaza football team, the Lions.

Mwebaza was officially announced by the four time Masaza Cup winners on Sunday, 14 June 2020 via the official social media plat forms.

FfeTuliko. We Announce Lamech Mwebaze as player for Gomba Lions Football Club. Gomba Ssaza Statement

He becomes the fourth forward for the team after the earlier signing of Richard Basangwa, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang and Raymond Walugembe.

Other signings:

Coached by Ibrahim Kirya and Dennis Kizito, Gomba has also brought on board goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were and Nasif “Al Nasif” Kabuye.

The 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017 Masaza Cup champions also signed Henry Bishop Orom, Nasser Lukwago (right backs), Ponsiano Ssegonjja, Ben Nambokoho (left backs), Abdallah Ssentongo, Joseph Bright Vuni (central defenders), Amuli Mukasa, Hussein Grace Senoga (holding midfielders), Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde, Bashir Lubinga, Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko (attacking midfielders).

Gomba seeks for the fifth championship in a competition that was revived in 2004.

Players below the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League as well as those who have not yet played for the national team are eligible to play in the Masaza Cup tournament.

Profile:

Full Names: Lamech Mwebaza

Lamech Mwebaza Nick-Name: Lampash

Lampash Position : Forward

: Forward Strong Foot : Right

: Right Birth Date : 21 st March 2002

: 21 March 2002 Parents : David Mpambisiriza (Deceased) and Juliet Kobushemere

: David Mpambisiriza (Deceased) and Juliet Kobushemere Place of Birth: Mulago, Uganda

Mulago, Uganda Nationality: Ugandan

Ugandan Height : 1.75m

: 1.75m Weight : 64kg

: 64kg Strong Foot: Right

Right School Background : Nakasero Primary School, Risah College School (O-Level), Blessed Sacrament Secondary School (A-Level)

: Nakasero Primary School, Risah College School (O-Level), Blessed Sacrament Secondary School (A-Level) Favourite Dish : Pillawo and Meat

: Pillawo and Meat Role Models: Sulaiman Luzige and Thierry Henry

Club History:

2011: KJT U-13: 31 games – 42 goals

2013: KJT U15: 22 games – 16 goals

2015: KJT U17: 32games – 29goals

2017/18: Amateur League 4th Division (Kampala Junior Team) :12 games – 8 goals

2018/19: Amateur League 4th Division (Kampala Junior Team) 33 games – 19 goals

2018/19: Uganda Cup (Kampala Junior Team) 7 games – 3 goals

2018: International Soccer Cup Spain (Kampala Junior Team) 6 games – 4 goals

2018: Gothia Cup China:(Kampala Junior Team) 5 games – 4 goals

2019: Masaza Cup (Gomba Lions FC) 3games 1goal

2019/20:Amateur 3th Division (Kampala Junior Team) 6games* 3goals*

Achievements:

Kampala Junior Football Association Tournament:

Winner 2012 :U13

:U13 Winner 2014: U15

U15 Winner 2016:U17

FUFA Juniors League: Winners 2015: U17

Entebbe Soccer Camp Tournament 2015: Winners U17

Tucheze Tournament 2017: Winners U16

Copa Coca-Cola Schools Tournament 2016 : Bronze Medal

: Bronze Medal Kabaka Schools Cup : Winner 2016

: Winner 2016 International Soccer Cup Spain 2018 : Winner U19

: Winner U19 Gothia Cup China 2018 : Runners Up U17

: Runners Up U17 Uganda Cup 2018 : Quarter Finalists

: Quarter Finalists Amateur 3rd Division Promotion 2019/20: Unbeaten Run

Individual Achievements:

Kampala Junior Football Association: U15 Top Scorer – 2015

Entebbe Soccer Camp Tournament: U17 Top Scorer – 2017