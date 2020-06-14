Mbarara City Football Club director Hon. Mwine Mpaka has strongly come out to back the under-fire head coach Brian Ssenyondo after a section of fans are vividly calling for his neck.

Several fans are reportedly bitter and perplexed with Ssenyondo over the alleged “sale” of striker Brian Aheebwa away from the Ankole Lions’ den.

Brian Ssenyondo is still head coach of Mbarara City Football Club. Management is fully behind him and whatever is being said is behind our back. There is no substantial evidence to that effect as we continue to monitor Hon. Mwine Mpaka, Director Mbarara City Football Club

Hon. Mwine Mpaka (left) when he visited Kakira Sugar Works. Kakira is one of the Mbarara City partners

It has established that a section of fans have openly expressed their dissatisfaction over Ssenyondo.

“We are not happy with Brian Ssenyondo for trying to convince our priceless asset to leave us. Instead, he would be in position to convince the player to stay than leave. Besides, is he a coach or an agent?” Patience Muhwezi, a die-hard fan who stays in Mbarara pondered to Kawowo Sports.

Brian Ssenyondo during his epoch at Synergy as head coach and director. He is now head coach at Mbarara City FC Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

I have managed to talk to a number of players stay at the club such as Orit (Ibrahim), Jude (Ssemugabi), Ikara (Tom) and many others. Those are malicious allegations. Brian Ssenyondo, Mbarara City FC Head Coach

With the expiry of Aheebwa’s current employment contract, the striker is weighing options of a possible renewal with offers coming up from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Wakiso Giants and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Aheebwa was the club’s top scorer at the end of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season with 8 goals to his name tag.

L-R: Salim Twaha Blanden, Brian Ahebwa and former CEO Mbarara City Saddam Mugalu in 2016. Back then, Blanden was Ahebwa’s personal manager

By and large, Aheebwa remains the current top for the club since they were promoted to top flight football in 2016.

Mbarara City is working tooth and nail to convince the center forward to stay for at least another season, meanwhile they have renewed the contract of Jude Ssemugabi until 2024.

Ibrahim Orit is yet the other player being convinced to stay for his services at a time it is well confirmed that Ivan Eyam, Raymond Derrick Onyai and South Sudanese import Makuweth Wol will all remain for the next season.

By the time of the abrupt stoppage of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season, Mbarara City was 7th on the log with 36 points off 25 matches, in the same docket as Jinja based BUL.