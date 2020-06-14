Uganda Cranes number one goalkeeper and team captain Denis Onyango is a big inspiration to many players in the country, the Eastern Africa region, on the entire African continent and the world at large.

To budding goalkeeper Yusuf “Sufu” Nfumu, he works hard day and night to emulate Onyango who is currently employed by South African premier league giants Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

I am focused towards being the best. Every day, I strive to give my best in training sessions both on a personal level and with teammates at the club. I want to be the best just like Dennis Onyango my role model Yusuf “Sufu” Nfumu, Kajjansi United FC Goalkeeper

The young goalkeeper was on 20th May 1999, to Yunus Musoke and Prossy Nakibuuka in Wakiso District.

Nfumu still recalls that round of 16 Uganda Cup duel when Kajjansi United narrowly lost 1-0 to Sports Club Villa 1-0.

The worst matches he has encountered so far have been Bunamwaya United’s 2-0 loss to Kampala as well as Namasuba Juventus’s humbling 0-4 Kampala Junior Team (Semi-finals U-17, KAJUFA 2016).

Nfumu’s target in the next two years is to get elevated and play in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and later aims professional football.

The target i have for the next two years is to climb up in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and later professional football. One day, I want to play for the Uganda Cranes. Yusuf “Sufu” Nfumu, Kajjansi United Goalkeeper

With the feet on ground, Nfumu is poised for greater heights.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Yusuf Nfumu

Nick-Name: Sufu

Parents: Yunus Musoke & Prossy Nakibuuka

Date of Birth: 20th May 1999

Place of Birth: Wakiso District

Career: Namasuba Juventus Academy, Makindye Cubs Academy, Express Junior Team, Bunamwaya United, Kajjansi United (Current)

Best Dish: Irish Potatoes & Ground Nuts

Best Match: Sports Club Villa 1-0 Kajjansi United (Uganda Cup Round of 16)

Worst Matches:

Bunamwaya United 0-2 Kampala FC

Kampala FC Namasuba Juventus 0-4 Kampala Junior Team (Semi-finals U-17, KAJUFA 2016)

Role Model: Denis Onyango