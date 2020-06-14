Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Jamil Kasirye was one of the squads-men on the famous team that earned silver at the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) having fallen 2-0 to Ghana in the finals.

Kasirye is currently caged at his residence in Namataba, near Namawojjolo along the Mukono-Jinja Highway.

With a sick leg and a painful back, Kasirye also suffers from fever and depression as he stays with a friend, a one David Ssemanda.

That plight aside, Saturday, 13th June 2020 was a bright day of hope in the legend’s life, at least for now.

Some of the donated items

Uganda Cranes goalkeeping department led by Fred Kajoba Kisitu and Paul Ssali paid a courtesy visit to the ailing former KCCA, SC Villa and Lint Marketing goalkeeper.

Kajoba, the main brain behind the idea, consulted Ssali who is now a FUFA Delegate after watching a video of Kasirye crying for help.

He then consulted a couple of Uganda Cranes goalkeepers as Denis Onyango, Salim Jamal Magoola, Mathias Kigonya, Benjamin Ochan, Charles Lukwago, Ismail Watenga, Ruth Aturo, Tom Ikara, Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka as well as Allan Kateregga who all contributed finances and food items.

Jamil Kasirye (seated) has a painful leg and back

At least Shs. 1,500,000 was realized from collections and it was handed over to the veteran former player.

The items donated were;2 trays of eggs, 100 Kgs of rice, 25 Kgs of sugar, 2 cartons of plastic soda, 1 box of washing soap, 5 litres of cooking oil, 1 big blue band tin, 4 loaves of bread, 10 kgs of washing powder, 10 kgs of maize flour, fruits (watermelons, five pineapples, pawpaws, bananas) and 5 kgs of meat.

The donated food items to former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Jamil Kasirye

I am humbled for the items and money given to me. This is the true spirit of sportsmanship and brotherhood. I feel a lot of pain in my leg and some backache. Hopefully, I will recover with time. I am really happy and may God Bless all the people who contributed to me and helped me as well. Jamil Kasirye, former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper

As the football family, we are one in good and bad times. This is one act that shows that we are one complete happy family in trying and the best times. May God’s healing hand work upon Jamil Kasirye and many sick people across the world. Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach and Vipers Sports Club head coach

Jamil Kasirye (Third from right)

Kasirye featured for Lint Marketing Board (five years), KCC (five years), SC Villa (Six years) and had a lengthy spell with the Uganda Cranes spanning over 15 years.

The state of former players continues to worry the football fraternity with concerns about the footballs’ fund called for across the divide.

There are countless proposals of how active footballers are being encouraged to prepare for their respective future times ahead.