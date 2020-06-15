The impact of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has been felt world over in all the spheres of life, sports inclusively.

The pandemic led to a cancellation of many sports events including the Olympics, Euro 2020, several golf and tennis opens, Grand Prix and most football leagues among others.

On Saturday, 14th June 2020, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) announced the cancellation of the main premier league in the South African nation.

Consequently, Jwaneng Galaxy was declared the champions since by the time of the stoppage, they were aloft on the table standings with 41 points, a point better of Township Rollers and Orapa United.

Orapa United players celebrate with their Mascom Super 8 Trophy

For starters, Township Rollers is home to Ugandan midfielder Ivan Mbowa as Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga is at Orapa United.

Other Ugandans in Botswana are Deus Bukenya and Martin Opolot, both at Prisons XI as well as Nasir Mbabali (Extension Gunners).

The trio of TAFIC SC, Molepolole City Stars and Miscellaneous were the relegated to the second tier.

Full statement from BFA:

As Botswana and the world continue to fight the Coronavirus/COVID-19, BFA continues to comply with government regulations on fighting the virus and reducing transmission by all ways possible. The BFA has monitored the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Having considered the prevailing circumstances in Botswana, the guidelines provided by the BFA medical committee, FIFA and CAF and the financial resources needed to return to play, The Botswana Football Association and National Executive Committee unanimously agreed to end the football season. In ending the season, the effect is that the team at the summit is crowned champions and the teams at the bottom of the table are relegated. A committee will be informed to deal with the modalities of the promotional playoffs. The lives and health of the players and the nation at large was prioritised above all, as it is currently too risky to return to play. Botswana Football Association Statement

*Botswana had recorded 60 cases of Coronavirus by Sunday, 14th June 2020, with 24 recoveries and 1 death.