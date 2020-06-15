Danish Superliga Championship:

AaB 0 -2 Midtjylland

Nordsjaelland 1 -1 Koebenhavn

Broendby IF 0- 0 AGF

Superliga (Relegation Group):

SonderjyskE 1 -0 Lyngby

The Danish Superliga Championship returned over the weekend with a number of matches played.

Aalborg, hitherto called Aab, home of Uganda Cranes midfielder Robert Kakeeto lost for the second successive time, falling at home 2-0 to visiting Midtylland at the 13,797 seater Aalborg Portland Park arena in Aalborg.

Erik Sviatchenko got the opener in the 28th minute before Joel Andersson’s second in the 40th minute.

Kakeeto was introduced by technical department led by head coach Jacob Friis, taking over Christensen Magnus’s slot with the last quarter of the game.

The Ugandan was among the six players cautioned by referee Peter Kjaersgaard-Andersen in the tense match.

Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland was held to a home one all draw by Koebenhavn at the Right to Dream Park Stadium in Farum city.

Broendby IF and AGF shared the spoils in a goal-less duel at Brøndby Stadion in Brøndby city.

Aalborg is currently 6th with 38 points

Next in line for Aalborg will be an away contest against second placed Copenhagen at the Telia Parken stadium in København on Wednesday, 17th June 2020.

Then over the weekend, Aalborg will play another home match against Nordsjælland on Saturday, 20th June 2020.