Goalkeeping trainer Yusuf “Sheyi” Ssenyonjo is humbled for the guidance tips he attained from Moses Magogo, now the FUFA President since he was a teen.

Ssenyonjo is a former goalkeeper now turned goalkeeping trainer who cherishes the moments he shared with Magogo back at Mutundwe Lions Football Club.

“Back then, Magogo was a leader and you could tell from how he handled us. He also guided us, offered counselling tips and provided the necessary guidance that many of us thrive on now.” Ssenyonjo recounts.

Yusuf “Sheyi” Ssenyonjo during a training session

Born to Hassan “Richard” Kato and Madina Nakiwala on 28th December 1985, Ssenyonjo is the third born child in the family of eight.

Two of Ssenyonjo’s brothers; Nasser and Arafat “Musambi” Ssenyange are also footballers.

Footballing career:

Ssenyonjo kicked off his career at Zigoti United in Mityana before transferring to Nsambya based Miracle Football Club under coaches Pastor Alosious Kyazze and Jackson Nyima.

Yusuf Ssenyonjo (left) in a limbering session with Muhammed Ssekebba at Mbarara City

He then moved to SOA (Sports Outreach Ambassador), Lubaga based TOP Television, Super Cubs, Mawokota Ssaza (2004, 2005), Nyonyi Nyange Clan and retired at Mutundwe Lions.

For his clan, Nyonyi Nyange he played for four editions in 2012, 2013, 2014 and the last outing in 2017 when he saved three penalties against Ndiga clan at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Yusuf Ssenyonjo (right) shares a light moment with goalkeeper Yusuf at Onduparaka

As a coach, he has been goalkeeping trainer at Baza Holdings, Masavu, Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi, Express, Buwekula Ssaza, Buddu Ssaza, Mbarara City, Wakiso Giants and lately West Nile based Onduparaka in Arua.

Ssenyonjo is nick-named Sheyi and has a FIFA Goalkeeping certificate following a successful course by Belgian instructor, Bob Browaeys.

Besides Magogo, Ssenyonjo also lauds Jackson Nyima, Uganda Cranes legend Paul Ssali and former Nateete Sports goalkeeper Amir for the inspiration and guiding him in the career.

A few years ago, Ssenyonjo started a programme tagged “Proud to be a goalkeeper” where he unites all goalkeepers in the country, young or old.

The pioneer class of “Proud to be Goalkeepers”

We started “Proud to be a goalkeeper” proud to help unite the goalkeepers in the country through networking. We normally organize open training sessions and friendly matches for goalkeepers only. Yusuf Ssenyonjo

Bengo hands Ssenyonjo when the former officially bid farewell to the beautiful game

He openly sings special praise for associating with the beautiful game having connected him to people of different walks of life, new friends and some money (from salaries).

Ssenyonjo studied at St Tereza Primary School – Entebbe for his elementary education before completing his “O-Level” studies at Kasana Luwero Secondary School.

Yusuf Ssenyonjo with Derrick Emukule right) at Wakiso Giants

His best match was the round of 16 Uganda Cup victory when Mutundwe Lions ejected KCCA 2-1 at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

In that particular match, Ssenyonjo was in goal for Mutundwe Lions.

He appeals goalkeepers to the follow the SMART rule; Good speed and Discipline, Movements (Decision making), Attitude, Reaction and Timing (Calculative moves).

Ssenyonjo prior to a league match at the Green Light Stadium while still at Onduparaka

His 20 man dream team has himself, US based Thomas Tamale, Siraje Ssevume, Manko Kawesa, Hamza Lutalo, Andy Ssalu, Eng. Moses Magogo, Richard Ssekatawa among others.

Last season, Ssenyonjo served two clubs, first at Onduparaka and then shifted base to Wakiso Giants, under Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

When Mbabazi mutually terminated his contract at the Purple Sharks, he returned to West Nile to complete the season but Covid-19 cut the party short.

Yusuf Ssenyonjo enjoys special working relations with the players

Profile:

Full Names: Yusuf Ssenyonjo

Nick-name: Sheyi

Date of Birth: 28th December 1985

Place of Birth: Entebbe Grade B Hospital

Parents: Hassan “Richard” Kato & Madina Nakiwala

Education: St Tereza Primary School – Entebbe, Kasana SS – Luweero (O-Level)

Football Career:

Player: Zigot United – Mityana, Mirace, SOA, Top TV, Super Cubs, Mutundwe Lions, Mawokota Ssaza, Nyonyi Nyange Clan

Goalkeeping trainer: Baza Holdings, Masavu, Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi, Express, Mbarara City, Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka

Memorable Moments:

Winning the Masaza Cup in 2005 with Mawokota Ssaza

Mutundwe Lions eliminating KCCA out of the Uganda Cup at round of 16

Yusuf Ssenyonjo’s 20 man Dream team:

Yusuf Ssenyonjo (Goalkeeper), Thomas Tamale, Ronald Kateregga, Kamada Ssekabira, Siraje Ssevume, Manko Kawesa, Hamza Lutalo, Mike Luzinda, Mike Kalyesubula, Robert Katende, Oman Jjingo, Mike Bazimenya (Goalkeeper), Andy Ssali, Vincente “Papa” Mbazira, Veron Ddamba, Pius Ngabo, Tonny Ssekitto, Hajji, Eng. Moses Magogo, Richard Ssekatawa