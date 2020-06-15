Vodacom Premier League:

Mwadui 0-1 Yanga

Yanga Azam 2-0 Mbao

Mbao Simba 1-1 Ruvu Shooting

Ruvu Shooting Namungo 2-2 Coastal Union

The Vodacom Tanzania Premier League returned after over two months since the suspension by the Government because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Azam Football Club, home of Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada condemned Mbao 2-0 at the Azam Sports Complex.

After a goal-less first half, Richard Djodi found the opener three minutes into the second half.

Shaban Idd Chilunda then scored the winner in the fourth minute of added time.

Wadada who had travelled to Dar es Salaam from his two days before the match did not make the match day squad.

Yanga edged Mwadui 1-0 away at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Balama Mapinduzi scored the all-important goal for Yanga.

Action between Simba and Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam

Table leaders Simba suffered a set-back when they were held to a one all draw by visiting Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Shiza Kichuya gave Simba the lead in the 12th minute.

Maganga found the equalizer 8 minutes to the end of the opening half.

There were no further goals in the second half.

Yanga is now equal on points, 54, with Azam who are in action on June 14 against Mbao FC.

Luc Eymael’s side will remain third though as Azam enjoy a huge advantage in goal difference.

Namungo shared the spoils with Coastal Union in a four goal thriller.

George Makanga and Abeid Athuman were on target for Namungo as Issa Abushehe and Hance Msonga replied for Coastal Union.

After 29 games, Simba maintains the grip aloft the 20 team table standings with 72 points.

Azam is in second place with 57 points, three better than third placed Young Africans.

The clubs fighting relegation are Singida United (15 points), Mbao (23), Alliance (29), Mbeya City (30), Mwadui (31) and Ndanda (31).