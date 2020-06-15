Sweden Allsvenskan League:

Hammarby IF 2-0 Oestersunds FK

Oerebro 0-2 AIK

IFK Norrkoeping 2-1 Kalmar FF

Sirius 0-2 Djurgaarden

IFK Gothenburg 0-1 Elfsborg

The Swedish Allsvenskan round one matches were played over the weekend with several games at various venues.

Uganda Cranes defender Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu played full time as Oestersunds FK lost 2-0 away to Hammarby IF at the Tele2 Arena stadium, Stockholm city on Sunday.

Muamamer Tankovic scored a brace for Hammarby IF.

Ronald Mukiibi played the entire duration of the game as Swedish citizen Isak Ssali Ssewankambo was withdrawn 9 minutes from full time, with Sam Mensiro taking over.

The first of Tankovic’s two goals arrived at the end of the opening stanza and the second goal was scored on the stroke of the hour mark.

Earlier in the first half, Paulinho had missed granting Hammarby IF the early lead with a missed penalty awarded by referee Bojan Pandzic in the 13th minute.

Swedish U-21 international Ssewankambo with roots of a Ugandan father was withdrawn with 9 minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile, Oerebro fell at home 2-0 to visiting AIK. IFK Norrkoeping were 2-1 winners over Kalmar FF, Sirius lost 2-0 to Djurgaarden and 10 man IFK Gothenburg lost 1-0 to Elfsborg.

August Erlingmark was shown marching off orders by referee Glenn Nyberg with six minutes to play.