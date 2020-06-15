Turkish Super Lig 2019/20: Sunday Results:

Gençlerbirliği 2-1 Konyaspor Kulübü

Rizespor 2 -0 Galatasaray

Gaziantep FK 1- 1 Ankaragucu

There were key positives in Konyaspor Kulübü’s 2-1 defeat on the road to Gençlerbirliği 2-1 at the Eryaman Stadium, Ankara city.

First things first, top tier football returned to Turkey after months of lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has virtually plugged the entire world since the start of the year.

Then, from the angle of valuable playing time for Uganda Cranes star player Faruku Miya, he featured in the final 24 minutes for his side, Konyaspor Kulubu.

Following a barren opening half, Giovanni Sio gave Gençlerbirliği the lead on 59 minutes.

The lead was however short lived as it last only three minutes before Marko Jevtovic found the equalizer for the visitors.

Berat Ayberk Ozdemir restored the hosts’ lead with seven minutes before Turkish referee Alper Ulusoy blew for the full time whistle.

Miya returning from injury since March 2020 replaced Deni Milosevic in the 66th minute as tactician Bulent Korkmaz made the first change of the game.

Christened as the Anadolu Kartalı (Anatolian Eagle), Konyaspor Kulübü will return to action at home against Sivasspor on 21st June 2020 at their 42,000 Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Stadium in Konya city.

Meanwhile, Rizespor piped 10-man Galatasaray 2-0. Milan Skoda gave Rizespor the lead with a rebound after his first attempt off the penalty shot was stopped by in the 52nd minute.

Ten minutes later, Tunay Torun doubled the lead before Adem Buyuk was sent off for an early shower by referee Yasar Kemal Ugurlu on the stroke of full time.

Gaziantep FK and Ankaragucu shared the spoils during a one all encounter.

Alexandru Maxim gave Gaziantep FK the first half lead after 25 minutes with a calmly taken penalty.

This was neutralized by Oscar Scarione at the start of the second half.