Every sportsman aspires to represent their country at the international stage and it’s no different for Arnold Kizza.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Rhinos captain said he aspires to don the Rugby Cranes jersey within the next ten years.

“In the next ten years, I would say I want to have made it to the national team because I believe I can make it there.”

The 22-year-old flyhalf fancies his chances of playing on the national team based on the fact that there are not many halfbacks in the country.

“My position is not one that has many people (but) the competition is there. Ivan Magomu is a talent that has been shining since form two, Aaron Ofoyrwoth is a brilliant halfback who has a smart brain so the competition is there but we are not so many and I believe I also have a certain skill set that I offer that’s not in those guys.

“So in the next ten years I would want to have represented my country on the national team.”