Old is gold and the best wine is served when out grown, it is strongly asserted.

This is a replica scenario of experienced striker Kareem Ndugwa.

Ndugwa has extended his stay at Uganda Premier League entity, Wakiso Giants Football Club.

Last season, Ndugwa scored five goals by the time the league was abruptly halted after 25 matches because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

He was four goals shy of Wakiso Giants’ top scorer, Viane Ssekajugo who managed 9 goals to his name.

Ndugwa’s body frame is a bully to most defenders he has faced with the ability to head the ball, hold up possession for interplay with good shooting abilities.

Kareem Ndugwa shields the ball when Wakiso Giants faced Onduparaka

His experience emits volume having played at Express, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Sadolin Paints, Victors, Kenya’s AFC Leopards, Onduparaka, Mbarara City (on a season-long loan spell from Wakiso Giants) and lately Wakiso Giants.

During their debut season in the Uganda Premier League, Wakiso Giants managed 8 victories, 6 stalemates, and 11 losses, finishing in the 10th position with 30 points (same number of points as 11th positioned Kyetume).

Meanwhile, the Purple Sharks have also reportedly agreed on initial talks with St Lawrence University student Ibrahim Kasule for a period of three years.

Kasule is also a playmaker at Buddu in the famous Masaza Cup.

The club also agreed terms with Douglas Bamweyana as head coach for the club.