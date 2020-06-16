Former Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre, 43, has been appointed as the new manager of French Ligue 2 outfit Niort on a two-year-deal.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday, 16 June 2020.

Desabre takes over Niort having finished 18th in the second division this season, which was brought to a premature end in April.

The Frenchman spent the past decade coaching a number of African clubs and also guided Uganda to the last 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

At Niort, he replaces Franck Passi who has left the club to work alongside 1998 World Cup winner Laurent Blanc, reportedly set to make a coaching comeback after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain four years ago.

The Frenchman has previously coached in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Uganda and Egypt.

He won three championship titles , several national cups with the Ivorians of ASEC Mimosas (from 2010 to 2012) and a position coach of Uganda , a country he managed to qualify for the second African Cup of Nations (CAN) in its history in 2019 (beaten by Senegal in the round of 16).

The 43-year-old technician was officially introduced by club president Karim Fradin on Tuesday. The coach signed for two seasons with Niort, plus an additional one in the event of maintenance.