The Wakiso Giants Football Club official badge has three main features; a ball, crescent and hand with a pointed finger designed in three different colours purple (dominant), white and black.

This badge is one of the treasured club items that are patented and define the club.

When Wakiso Giants officially signed and unveiled Ibrahim “Owen Baba” Kasule, the player boldly acknowledged respecting the badge and offering everything possible in the name of the club.

I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success to this club. Ibrahim “Owen Baba” Kasule, Wakiso Giants Football Club midfielder

On Tuesday, 16 June 2020, Wakiso Giants FC officially signed Kasule from Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Ibrahim “Owen Baba” Kasule in action for St Lawrence University in the University Football League (UFL)

Wakiso Giants is delighted to confirm the signing of Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule from Kampala Junior Team (KJT). Kasule signs on a three year contract, with an option to extend for a further year. Wakiso Giants Football Club Statement

Kasule had previously featured for Nansana United and Buddu Ssaza where he emerged as the Most Valuable Player in 2018.

He was also the MVP of the University Football League and skippered St. Lawrence University in 2019, losing to eventual winners UCU during the well contested final at Lugogo.

He was also the best midfielder of the season in the same competition.

Kasule is an artistic midfielder who can also be deployed as a second forward, winger and as a center forward.

Ibrahim “Owen Baba” Kasule was the Most Valuable Player in the 2019 University Football League (UFL)

It is a big step in my career and am looking forward to utilising the opportunity well I want to thank my previous clubs especially KJT for everything they have done for me. Not so many clubs would show trust to a player who hasn’t tasted top tier football yet but am ready and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch. Ibrahim “Owen Baba” Kasule, midfielder Wakiso Giants FC

The club has also signed a contract extension for striker Kareem Ndugwa moments after agreeing terms with Douglas Bamweyana as head coach for the next season.

*Kasule inspired by former Uganda Cranes star Mike Sserumaga

Profile:

Full-Names: Owen Kasule

Owen Kasule Nick-name : Baba

: Baba Place of Birth: Buikwe

Buikwe Parents : Abdul Rafik Balaba and Sarah Nalwoga

: Abdul Rafik Balaba and Sarah Nalwoga Date of Birth: 7 th February 1998

7 February 1998 Education : Njeru Primary school (P1-P7), Namwezi SS, Buikwe (S1), Excel SS, Buikwe (S2), Risah College, Lugazi (S3), London College, Nansana (S4, S5 & S6), St Lawrence University (Second year student of Industrial Art and Design)

: Njeru Primary school (P1-P7), Namwezi SS, Buikwe (S1), Excel SS, Buikwe (S2), Risah College, Lugazi (S3), London College, Nansana (S4, S5 & S6), St Lawrence University (Second year student of Industrial Art and Design) Strong Foot : Right

: Right Football Career: All Stars Mbiko, Mbiko United, Atletico Club – Ntinda, Nansana United and currently Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

All Stars Mbiko, Mbiko United, Atletico Club – Ntinda, Nansana United and currently Kampala Junior Team (KJT). Best Match: London College Nansana 3-1 Standard High Zana (2018 Wakiso District copa cola qualifiers)

London College Nansana Standard High Zana (2018 Wakiso District copa cola qualifiers) Worst Match : Kampala Select 0-4 Uganda Cranes (National Team’s regional tours)

: Kampala Select Uganda Cranes (National Team’s regional tours) Achievements: Most Valuable Player – University Football League (2019), Most Valuable Player – Masaza Cup (2018), Best Midfielder – University Football League (2019)

Ibrahim “Owen Baba” Kasule

