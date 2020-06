Lumala Abdu and his teammates at Pyramids will resume training ahead of the completion of the season on June 20th, the club has confirmed.

العودة إلى التدريبات بداية من 20 يونيو الجاري! #بيراميدز pic.twitter.com/Fnuu0Eju9r — Pyramidsfc (@pyramidsfc) June 15, 2020

The Egyptian league was given a green light to resume after it went into break due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The Egyptian money bags sit third on the league table with 32 points from 18 games that had been played before the league was halted in March.

The league returns on July 25th with over 18 games remaining.