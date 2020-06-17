Injuries always have psychological effects on athletes and often come with depression, anxiety and at times players failing to return to their best form.

Kevin Nakacwa who plays for Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga in the FUFA Women Super League and also features for the Uganda U17 Girls’ national team has been out of action since March when she sustained an injury.

The left-footed central midfielder has been struggling with a muscle strain but believes she is nearing full recovery and cannot wait to get back to action.

“It is been a tough period for me to be out for close to fourth months. At first I thought it was just a muscle pull and hoped to recover in a short time but the doctor told me I had torn my muscle.” She told Kawowo Sports.

Kevin Nakacwa (in white) is one of key players on the Uganda U17 Girls’ national team.

“I missed the game against Tanzania but I’m happy that we managed to win and advance to the next stage. However, as a player, you always want to feature in such games. I feel better now and I cannot wait to get back to the pitch.”

Nakacwa says the lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 came as a blessing in disguise because it has helped her recover well without necessarily thinking about missing football.

“At first, I felt bad because my friends were still playing but when the lockdown was announced and games halted, I only had to worry about my recovery. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully.”

She is optimistic full recovery will be attained soon having started light training last week.

“I feel okay now but I don’t want to force it. There is still some pain in the hamstring but I started personal training last week with the guidance of my coaches.”