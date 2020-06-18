Reigning league champions Vipers Sports Club are seeking to beef up their technical staff in preparation for next season.

Currently, the staff consists of mainly three members – Fred Kajoba (Head Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeepers Coach) and trainer Edward Ssali who stayed at the club when they got rid of Edward Golola midway last season.

The club is looking at two assistants to two work with the experienced tactician who guided them to the league title when the season was abruptly halted due to the current Covid19 pandemic.

Kawowo Sports understands that Bright Stars coach Joseph Kiwanuka, Uganda Cranes second assistant coach Livingstone Mbabazi and ex-Wakiso Giants, URA and Express coach Kefa Kisala are front runners for the two slots.

Kajoba has previously worked with all of them although Kiwanuka is his long term partner at Bright Stars and could be an easy choice if his club doesn’t hold on to him.

The other two are currently without clubs but it remains to be seen if they can accept working below any other coach for a local job since they have previously held top coaching jobs at their previous clubs.

Vipers will be targeting defence of their league title come the 2020-21 season as well as reaching the group stage of the Caf Champions League.