Out of contract Vipers captain Halid Lwaliwa is a target for Austrian side Grazer AK, Kawowo Sports understands.

The league two side have made an offer for the Uganda Cranes defender although no agreement has been reached according to sources close to the club.

“Its true there has been contact with the player but no deal yet,” a source close to the club reports.

Vipers’ Halid Lwaliwa (R) contests for a ball with KCCA’s Paul Mucureezi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

When contacted, Geoffrey Kayemba alias Solo, the player’s representative confirmed talks but no agreement so far.

“True,” he said when contacted. “But their offer is below the player’s valuation but negotiations are still on going and in case all terms are agreed, he will sign.”

Kawowo Sports also understands the Ugandan champions are in talks with their captain over a new contract as they intend to keep him for yet another period at Kitende.

Vipers are also reportedly eyeing Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko ahead of a campaign where they intend to defend the title but also go further in the CAF Champions League.