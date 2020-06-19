Uganda Premier League Bright Stars Football Club is at cross-roads over the availability of their head coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka for the up-coming season.

The club management has offered a new offer to the 2012 Bika football winner with Ngeye clan to extend his stay prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

“We are engaging coach Kiwanuka and as a club, we have given him our offer. It will be incumbent upon him to accept the offer. The coach (Kiwanuka) helped us survive” Ronnie Mutebi, Bright Stars’ chairman confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Kiwanuka joined Bright Stars mid-way last season at a time the club was swimming desperately in the relegation waters.

In the 10 league matches he handled alongside Mugerwa, Bright Stars won 6, had 1 draw and registered three losses.

Already linked to reunite with long term friend Fred Kajoba Kisitu at Vipers Sports Club, Kiwanuka sounds coy.

“It is true, I have been approached by Kajoba to join him at Vipers but I will make up the final personal decision basing on many factors at play” Kiwanuka attests.

Paul Kiwanuka with Fred Kajoba Kisitu during the many seasons at Bright Stars. If Kiwanuka decides, he will join Kajoba at Vipers

By the time the league was abruptly called off because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Bright Stars was 12th on the 16 team log with 29 points off 25 matches played.

Besides good team preparations, Kiwanuka is a strict disciplinarian who has of late managed to tame all the playing staff in a bid to have a calm dressing room.

Thus far, the decision entirely lies in the Kiwanuka’s court to decide where he pens a new deal at Bright Stars or cross over to Entebbe road at Vipers as the Venoms prepare for the new season domestically as well as the CAF Champions league on the continent.

Meanwhile, Kiwanuka is also the head coach for Busiro Ssaza in the Buganda Masaza Football tournament.