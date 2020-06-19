Tooro United and Maroons Football Club have appealed the decision to be relegated from the Uganda Premier League to the FUFA Big League.

In a letter addressed to the FUFA Appeals committee through the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, these two clubs jointly protest FUFA’s decision to relegate them following the abrupt stoppage of the 2019/20 football season because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

As stakeholders, we are aggrieved by the decision (to end the 2019/20 season abruptly) and the process in which it was taken. We are hereby appealing against the decision. Maroons, Tooro United Appeal

Tooro United in action Credit: Wakiso Giants

Some of the reasons that these two clubs have fronted to appeal included the failure for FUFA to carry out prior consultations of all stakeholders, failure to present any proposal to stakeholders on possible completion of the league, inconsistencies in the decision and failure to execute fair play, none uniformity in the application of the rules, FUFA Decision to award some teams at the expense of others as well as the unfair and costly punishment of relegated clubs.

Maroons’ chairperson Moses Kakungulu and Tooro United president Alice Namatovu signed the petition for the respective clubs.

A month ago (20th May 2020 to be exact), the FUFA President Moses Magogo addressed a special press conference that was relied live on all the official social media platforms and announced the end of the 2019/20 football season.

Henceforth, Vipers were declared champions since they were top of the standings by the time the league was ended.

Maroons, Tooro United and Proline were all relegated to the second division (FUFA Big League).

In the same vein, the rest of the football leagues – FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Elite League, FUFA Women Super League, regional leagues, Futsal and beach soccer were also ended prematurely, citing the force majeure rule.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and UPDF were promoted to the top tier but UPDF’s position is on hold since the appeal filed by Ndejje University.

Kitara, Ndejje University, Kiboga Young and Kataka were notified to get ready for the promotional play-offs.