David “Bibiri Musanvu” Walusimbi is a fast rising Hip-pop singer who is also a music producer working from his Luweero based Savannah Records studios.

Walusimbi preaches to perfect the ultimate football marketing gimmick, the same way musicians aspire to promote their songs to a wider audience and protect their brand at all times.

Like Joe Johnston, a famous classic football shirt collector based in Aberdeen in Scotland, Walusimbi has embarked on the project to collect different shirts of football clubs in Uganda.

He has embarked on a project to collect different jerseys for the national team, Uganda Cranes as well as top tier clubs Police, Wakiso Giants (black), Wakiso Giants (purple), Wakiso Giants (white), KCCA (yellow), KCCA (green), BUL (red) and Bright Stars (Blue) and Buganda regional club, Luweero United (red).

David “Bibiri Musanvu” Walusimbi

Walusimbi during a Hip-pop video session

His mission is to have all the club jerseys in his coffers, a bold way that he envisages exposure of the club brand and identity before the eyes of the public.

“My goal is to use music marketing to help promote football domestically. This is the reason why I wear only locally based club jerseys including the treasured Uganda Cranes uniform” Walusimbi notes as quoted by the FUFA Website.

An ardent fan of Bright Stars and Luweero United, Walusimbi believes there is a binding relationship between music and football promotion with the help of local news stations as well as the new media (Facebook, Twitter, Linkedlin, Whats app, Instagram, My space and the like).

Music and football are similar on many fronts. Both need audiences and thus require promotion time over and again. Local media has to be supportive in this noble cause. Also, the clubs have to openly express their willingness to embrace this whole idea of marketing their merchandise, use of brand ambassadors who can be musicians.They say change starts with you. So to make people love local sports. I spot it that way. Jerseys and music. Because I have a fair following on social media. The honest reason why I get all those Jerseys to make my community Luweero and the rest of Uganda to support local football. David “Bibiri Musanvu” Walusimbi, Hip-Pop musician and Music Producer

Walusimbi at Mandela National Stadium, cheering the beautiful game

Walusimbi with a performance

Club ambassadors:

He agitates for clubs in Uganda to employ brand ambassadors, the same way Giants hired Jose Chameleon back in the days.

Musically, Walusimbi’s trademark name is “207 on the beat”.

David “Bibiri Musanvu” Walusimbi

He has produced a wide variety of songs with the latest being “Dear Zamba, the write back” dedicated to Uganda’s Hip-pop star GNZ Zamba, now based in the United States of America (USA).

In 2019, Walusimbi finished second in the MTN Hip-pop cypher competition where he used local football references in the song.

David “Bibiri Musanvu” Walusimbi with a guitar

The hit songs he has produced include among others; Yasamira Eyo, Underground meets Mainstream, Mean, Mwana Gwe, Yenze Mulekwa, Mawulire Mabi and the latest Dear Zamba, the write back.

He calls upon the football family to wholesomely embrace the new media and promote their brand, which in a way will lure new fans on board.

At the moment, ranking a loft Walusimbi’s immediate wish-list is to meet the FUFA President Moses Magogo and share with him several marketing ideas.