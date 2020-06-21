Tanzania Premier League 2019/2020

Young Africans 0-0 Azam

Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada played full time in Azam’s goal-less draw with Young Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Sunday evening.

Wadada made the starting eleven a week after return from Uganda having been rested during Azam’s 2-0 victory over Mbao at the Azam Sports Complex last week.

Against Young Africans, it was a closely contested encounter with either sides missing out closely.

Azam’s best moment happened in the 75th minute when Wadada was brought down in the goal area but the penalty was not given.

During the previous weekend, Young Africans managed a slim 1-0 away win over Mwadui.

With the goal-less draw at the National Stadium, both Azam and Young Africans further failed to close down on the gap from run away leaders Simba.

Simba has 75 points, 17 and 19 points adrift off the second placed Azam and Young Africans respectively.

On Saturday, Simba had whipped Mwadui 3-0 with Hassan Dilunga, Samson (own goal) and the icing on the cake from captain John Raphael Bocco.

Meanwhile, Simba humiliated second tier side African Lyon 5-0 during a Sunday training match.

Ibrahim Ajibu and Yassin Mzamiru each scored a brace before Santos Tairone and Deo Kanda’s late goal sealed the fate for African Lyon which is home to several Ugandans as Abdul Noor Lukwata and Duncan Ssemakula, Gospel Mageni and Juwa (trainees).

The Tanzanian league will resume next weekend with several matches lined up.

Young Africans will host Ndanda in Dar es Salaam, Azam will be away to Biashara United at Karume Football Stadium in Musoma city.

Table leaders Simba will play away against Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya city.

Azam XI: Benedict Haule (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Salmin Hoza, Oscar Masai, Abdallah Kheri, Bryson Raphael, Idd Seleman, Mudathir Yahya (Captain), Richard Djodi,Never Tigere, Idd Kipagwile

Subs: Mwadini, Lusajo, Bruce Kangwa, Masoud, Khleffin, Simchimba, Chilunda