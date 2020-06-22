Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) thought it wise to make annual reviews about the most important changes and decisions. The move was aimed at improving transparency towards Member Associations (MAs), leagues, clubs, players’ unions and professionals in the league field.

The inaugural edition was held last year at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland looked at some of the changes that had happened in 2018.

Similarly, the second edition gets underway today. The two-day workshop which was initially slated to take place in Bueno Aires, Argentina in March will be held on Monday and Tuesday via online due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major purpose behind the football law review is for FIFA to ensure that football’s legal stakeholders are kept abreast of the most relevant aspects of the field.

Some of the aspects in this year’s review include the regulatory work, the case law containing the key decisions of FIFA’s decision-making and independent bodies, and the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings prompted by FIFA’s decisions.

Day one will have discussions centred around legal and compliance, FIFA rules and regulations amendments, commercial legal matters, disciplinary and ethics proceedings, CAS proceedings involving FIFA and the FIFA Clearing house.

The second and final day will have topics regarding football global transfer report, reforms of the transfer system. Players’ status department and the COVID-19 football regulatory issues.

The review comes three days before the 70th FIFA Council Meeting slated for this Thursday, 25th June 2020.