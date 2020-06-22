The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has made three new additions to their sports academic programmes.

During the FIFA Football law annual review meeting which commenced on Monday via online, Dr. Emilio Garcia, the FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance officer confirmed that the new programmes will start soon.

‘We have introduced three new programmes that are aimed at enhancing our academic schedules in different areas such as sports arbitration, doping and club management.’ He said while making his presentation on the main amendment made to the FIFA rules and regulations.

The three new programmes include;

FIFA Executive programme in Sports Arbitration

It should be noted that according to article 57 of the FIFA Statutes, FIFA recognises the independent Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) with headquarters in Lausanne (Switzerland) to resolve disputes between FIFA, member associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, players, officials, intermediaries and licensed match agents.

Therefore, the FIFA Executive programme in Sports Arbitration will help in football stake holders understanding the arbitration procedures better.

FIFA Executive programme in anti-doping

FIFA has had deliberate efforts in the fight against doping and the new anti-doping programme will be aimed at the best ways on how the vice can be mitigated.

Diploma in club management

Garcia intimated that this will be for club managers and coaches to equip them with more knowledge about handling of situations at their respective teams.

It should be noted that FIFA has a number of education programmes rolled out including the Diploma in football law which was launched at the start of the year with five modules.

The FIFA Diploma in Football Law offers a practical, personalized learning approach, backed-up by theory, research and practical sessions.

Additionally, there is also the FIFA Master – International Master in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport Organised by the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES) in partnership with three universities, De Montfort University in Leicester (England), SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan (Italy) and the University of Neuchâtel (Switzerland).

This was created to promote management education within the sports world. It has developed to become a top graduate programme developing all-around managers who can cope with the increasingly complex world of sport.