Simon Peter Mugerwa is a CAF “C” licensed tactician who is currently the assistant coach at Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars Football Club where Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka is head coach.

Mugerwa is also the head coach at Bulemeezi Ssaza team, a side that he guided to victory during the 2019 Masaza Football Championship.

By the time of the lockdown created by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mugerwa was actively involved with Bright Stars in a battle against relegation to the second tier that they won.

Simon Peter Mugerwa writes brief notes

Since the lockdown period was announced towards the end of March 2020, Mugerwa confesses to have optimally utilized the time at home to read more about the game and plan accordingly for the up-coming season.

“The lockdown period has been challenging but it has not been a total lockdown to the planning work as coaches. Personally, I have been able to read a lot more about the game, tactics and different match situations. I used this period to design several training programmes” Mugerwa notes.

Simon Peter Mugerwa talks to his assistant Yusuf Kinene during Bulemeezi’s 1-0 victory against Busiro in the 2019 Masaza Cup final

Planning ahead:

Mugerwa is now sure that the upcoming 2020/21 football season will progress well when the lockdown is finally lifted.

I have continually maintained the planning process ahead of the new season. As Bright Stars, we have so far held key meetings with the other members of the technical staff to review the previous season and reflect on how best. For Bulemeezi Ssaza, we have almost maintained the three thirds of the players used last season during the successful epoch in 2019 as well as managed to scout fresh talents and key additions Simon Peter Mugerwa, Football Coach

With the continued lockdown period in Uganda, the return of sports is uncertain but Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) tentatively set 17th October 2020 as the kick-off date for the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League.

No clear date has been set yet for the Masaza Cup tournament kick off.