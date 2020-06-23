The Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Hamson Dennis Obua has come out to offer assurance to the Uganda Cranes players that the Presidential pledge will be fulfilled soon.

This comes after the Uganda Cranes players took to social media on Monday to remind His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni about the promise he made to them after reaching the round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Greetings @KagutaMuseveni, in these tough Covid-19 times, we find the timing right to remind you about the $1m promise after Afcon last year,” most wrote in unison via their different social media platforms.

“We feel frustrated & unhappy our token of appreciation hangs in balance. Please intervene.”

Obua in an interview with NTV has argued players to remain patient and indicated he is following up on the matter.

“I great you my brothers, from captain Onyango to all the senior players of our national football team that be patient. We are following up, we are reminding, we are optimistic that this particular pledge will be paid.” He said.

Uganda’s journey at the 2019 AFCON was ended by Senegal at the round of 16 but the Cranes had conquered DR Congo 2-0, drew with Zimbabwe 1-1 before losing 2-0 to hosts Egypt.

The appearance was Uganda’s seventh in the elite continental showpiece, the best display dating back to 1978 when the team finished runners up.