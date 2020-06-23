When his two year tenure at Kyetume Football Club expires come August 2020, towering defender Benon Tahomera has publicly opened the lid to venture elsewhere.

The 23 year old defender who joined “the Slaughters” in 2017 yearns for greener pastures having played his part at the Mukono based club in the second division and top flight season.

Benon Tahomera will not renew his contract with Kyetume Football Club when his contract expires in August 2020. Jack Bauer, Managing Director, Scout For Talent Agency

Benon Tahomera is over six feet

Tahomera joined Kyetume from Eastern region club Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the start of the 2017/18 season and signed a two year deal ending in August 2020.

He was part of the Kyetume team that earned promotion from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League during the 2018/2019 season.

Consequently, he was part of the core pillars during the debut season in the Uganda Premier League.

Since 2017, he featured in 44 matches at Kyetume scoring 5 goals, assisting 10 times with 8 cautions.

Benon Tahomera’s tackling and man marking skills are enviable

Comfortable as a right back and central defender, Tahomera has surpassed the bare minimum with good dead ball execution from all ranges, perfect tackling, timely clearences and good heading skills.

In 2019, he was summoned for the national team by Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry in preparation for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup hosted in Kampala.

Unfortunately, he did not make the final 20 man squad that won the championship on home soil.

Tahomera in action for Kyetume at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Benon Tahomera donned in the Bukedi Province Football Team Jersey during the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament

During the same year, he guided Bukedi Province to a silver medal in the FUFA Drum tournament, falling to Acholi Province 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less at the New Akii Bua stadium, Lira.

Kawowo Sports has established that giants Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express FC have openly expressed interest in acquiring the services of the player.

Whichever destination this defender heads to, the end will surely justify the means given his dedication and quality of service he is bound to provide.

Tit Bits:

Full Names: Benon Tahomera

Date of Birth: 10th December 1996

Place of Birth: Tororo, Eastern Uganda

Positions : Right Back and Central Defence

Height: 6.4 feet

Strong Foot: Right

Key weapons: Dead ball execution, heading, tackling, man marking, shooting and long distance passing

Football Career:

Clubs: Kataka (2013-2015), MYDA (2015-2017), Kyetume (2017-Todate)

National team: 1 appearence with Uganda Cranes

Honours: Silver medallist (2019 FUFA Drum Tournament with Bukedi Province)

Management company: Scout for Talent Agency