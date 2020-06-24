Four amateur footballers based in Abayita Ababiri in Katabi Town Council were on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020 arrested by six armed Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel for defying the lock down restrictions imposed by President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta in mitigating the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Patrick Agaba 22, Sande Yiga 17, Ali Muzaiddi, 17 and 15 year old Patrick Kazibwe were arrested for defying lockdown restrictions passed by the president to avoid sports, a vivid means of attracting crowds.

The suspects were found headed for training session at a local training ground in Nkumba sub-county.

Some of the arrested and released footballers outside Mpala Police Station

“These young footballers were arrested as they were preparing for train. These footballers had been witch-hunted for a long time and after an operation by LDU’s, they were arrested.” Livingstone Sajja, an eye witness attested to Kawowo Sports.

They were then led to Mpala Police post where they spent a night before they were released on police bond and strongly warned against repeating the act.

Sports in Uganda have not been held since 17th March 2020 when President Museveni announced a ban on the activities that bring together people which ease the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Most planned sports events were cancelled and majority postponed to future dates.

Like sports, bars, educational amenities, religious institutions (churches and mosques), public markets, the boarder points, airports were also restricted.