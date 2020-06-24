Uganda Cranes forward Lumala Abdu believes he will be back stronger than before after undergoing successful knee surgery in Belgium.

The Pyramids attacker was operated late last week and will miss the rest of the season in Egypt in case the league resumes but remains strong.

“Thank you Pyramids F.C my manager Joe the club President and Dr.G.Declercq thank you will be out for sometime am coming back stronger than before the operation was successful #LA22 #electric ,” Lumala posted on his Facebook Page.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, the Electric Man give assurance to his fans as well.

“I thank everyone for their prayers and I promise to be back on my feet soon,” he said.

Lumala was part of the Uganda Cranes team that reached the round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Nations Cup and has since established himself as one of the key members of the team.